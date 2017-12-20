First Bancorp (FBNC) CEO Acquires $99,180.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,755 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 201,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,764. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.19, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 77.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 250.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

