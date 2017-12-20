Financial Comparison: Transocean Partners (RIGP) vs. Its Competitors

Transocean Partners (NYSE: RIGP) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Drilling” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Transocean Partners to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Partners 53.12% 13.03% 15.28% Transocean Partners Competitors -17.17% -4.72% -1.12%

This table compares Transocean Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Partners N/A N/A 7.40 Transocean Partners Competitors $1.59 billion -$49.50 million 82.79

Transocean Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Transocean Partners. Transocean Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Transocean Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Transocean Partners pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out -143.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Transocean Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transocean Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transocean Partners Competitors 497 1565 1262 58 2.26

Transocean Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Transocean Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Transocean Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Transocean Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Transocean Partners Company Profile

Transocean Partners LLC a limited liability company. The Company is formed by Transocean Partners Holdings Limited and a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd. (Transocean), to own, operate and acquire advanced offshore drilling rigs. The Company’s assets consist of over 50% ownership interest in each of the entities that owns and operates over three ultra-deepwater drilling rigs that are operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which include Discoverer Clear Leader, Discoverer Inspiration and Development Driller III. The Company owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operated over 60 mobile offshore drilling units, including approximately 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, over seven harsh environment floaters, approximately five deepwater floaters, over 10 midwater floaters and approximately 10 high-specification jackups. Transocean also has approximately six ultra-deepwater drillships and over five high-specification jackups under construction.

