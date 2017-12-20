Financial Analysis: Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) and Its Competitors

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Caladrius Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caladrius Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Competitors 540 2440 6625 127 2.65

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.41%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences -84.10% -96.80% -43.98% Caladrius Biosciences Competitors -4,635.63% -573.00% -43.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million -$32.65 million 1.55 Caladrius Biosciences Competitors $217.29 million -$39.39 million -56.68

Caladrius Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Caladrius Biosciences. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs. This therapy is based on a platform technology for immunomodulation. The Company is focused on commencing The Sanford Project: T-Rex Study, a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to evaluate its Treg product candidate, CLBS03, in adolescents with recent onset T1D. The Company plans to develop its product candidate, CLBS12, in Japan, which is an autologous therapy that derives its cells from peripheral blood through apheresis.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.