Fidus Investment (FDUS) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

Headlines about Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidus Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.0645137026145 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ FDUS) opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.32, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

