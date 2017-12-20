FibroGen (FGEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FibroGen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.4112952733596 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of FibroGen ( FGEN ) remained flat at $$43.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 510,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,607. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,065,480.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,571,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,346 shares of company stock worth $18,195,630. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

