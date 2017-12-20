Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.39

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2859800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.87 to $18.33 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27,990.00, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,784,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 2,132,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth $2,371,000. Lorber David A grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lorber David A now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 733,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-fcau-sets-new-52-week-high-at-18-39.html.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.