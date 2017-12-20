FedEx (FDX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $251.10 and last traded at $242.54, with a volume of 2329900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.91.

The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $236.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $283.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.01.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $897,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,101,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $64,867.61, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FedEx (FDX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/fedex-fdx-sets-new-12-month-high-on-earnings-beat.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.