Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Empire District Electric (EDE) Share Price

News coverage about Empire District Electric (NYSE:EDE) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empire District Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.909905901533 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Empire District Electric (NYSE:EDE) opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Empire District Electric has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Empire District Electric Company Profile

The Empire District Electric Company is a regulated utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It provides services with in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Company operates its businesses in three segments: electric, gas and other.

