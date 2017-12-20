Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,574,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $382,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

In other news, insider Alejandro D. Wellisch sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $120,266.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,900.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,555,279.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,265.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,579,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98,169.90, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/farmers-merchants-investments-inc-has-6-63-million-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.