FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.54.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) traded down $17.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $207.25. The firm has a market cap of $8,006.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $189,869.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,739. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,660,000 after acquiring an additional 369,323 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,790,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,424,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 374,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,863,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

