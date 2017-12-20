Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,523,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,613,516,000 after buying an additional 2,361,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Vetr downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Facebook Inc ( NASDAQ:FB ) opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $521,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.21, for a total transaction of $123,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,368.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 16,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $3,050,119.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,818,239 shares of company stock valued at $861,121,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/facebook-inc-fb-shares-bought-by-exane-derivatives.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.