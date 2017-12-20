Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Reduced by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 172.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.87 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. ( NYSE XOM ) opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $349,310.00, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,199,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $470,091.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,910 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

