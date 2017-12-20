Extended Stay America (STAY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.26

News headlines about Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Extended Stay America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3636413106512 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

STAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $21.00 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of Extended Stay America ( STAY ) traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 2,769,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $3,485.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $350.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

