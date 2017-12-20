Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,092,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. UBS upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( NASDAQ EXPD ) opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $11,543.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 10,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $620,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/expeditors-international-of-washington-inc-expd-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.