ExlService (EXLS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ExlService earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1511531226126 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ExlService has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $2,097.00, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.20 million. ExlService had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ExlService from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $58,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,794,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,112 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,056. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

