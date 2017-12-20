EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Receives $50.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 137,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $8,149,787.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,239,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 29,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $1,373,063.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,396 shares of company stock worth $32,953,769 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2,925.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ EXAS) traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 9.98. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

