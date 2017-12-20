Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPM. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM ) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 38,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,296. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO David Joe sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $53,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/evolution-petroleum-epm-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.