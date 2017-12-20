Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Holdings Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $256.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.29 per share, with a total value of $1,351,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) opened at $218.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9,003.30, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($16.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($20.11). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

