Essendant Inc (ESND) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.49% of Essendant worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Essendant Inc (ESND) opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Essendant Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $340.76, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Essendant had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essendant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essendant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Essendant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Essendant Profile

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

