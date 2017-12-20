Ero Copper (ERO) PT Raised to C$9.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) opened at C$6.85 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$7.01.

