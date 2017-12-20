Equities Analysts Set Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.15 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ CHRW ) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.75. 1,250,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $12,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 695,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 103,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lemke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,903 shares of company stock worth $1,854,925 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

