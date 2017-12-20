EP Energy (EPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of EP Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get EP Energy alerts:

Shares of EP Energy (NYSE EPE) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. EP Energy has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.90 million. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 25.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EP Energy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EP Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EP Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 82,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EP Energy (EPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ep-energy-epe-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.