Envestnet Inc (ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo Sells 23,437 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $1,168,803.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Peter D’arrigo sold 220 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $10,940.60.

On Friday, December 8th, Peter D’arrigo sold 29,780 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,491,680.20.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Peter D’arrigo sold 20,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $962,200.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 3,105 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $155,281.05.

On Friday, November 24th, Peter D’arrigo sold 20,005 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $993,848.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Peter D’arrigo sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter D’arrigo sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00.

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE ENV) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,648. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2,306.12, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $175.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

