Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $128,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $383,820 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $5,502.74, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

