Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 83,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( NYSE BBY ) opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,588.80, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $67.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $56,268,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,261,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $58,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,887,387 shares of company stock worth $174,535,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

