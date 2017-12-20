Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,640 Shares of Pool Corporation (POOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 34.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,227.71, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $131.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

In other Pool news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 47,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $5,750,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $943,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,330 shares of company stock worth $8,536,195 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

