EnerSys (ENS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $116,256,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4,393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after buying an additional 483,277 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 322,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 179,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 306,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after buying an additional 178,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS ) opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,916.31, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.68. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.54 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

