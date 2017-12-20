Energen Co. (EGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) will report sales of $297.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Energen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.03 million and the lowest is $257.70 million. Energen posted sales of $114.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energen will report full year sales of $297.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $956.76 million to $985.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $967.90 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.81 million. Energen had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Energen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Energen in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Energen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of Energen (NYSE EGN) traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Energen has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

In related news, General Counsel J David Woodruff, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $142,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energen during the third quarter worth $203,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energen during the third quarter worth $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energen during the third quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Energen during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth $228,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energen

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

