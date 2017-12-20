Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOCC. Scotiabank raised Enel Generacion Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.90 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Enel Generacion Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enel Generacion Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Enel Generacion Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Enel Generacion Chile during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Enel Generacion Chile during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 633,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enel Generacion Chile by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.

