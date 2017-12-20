Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98,714.75, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $16,033,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/endurance-wealth-management-inc-has-2-12-million-position-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.