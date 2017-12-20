Endo International (ENDP) Bond Prices Rise 0.8%

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.25% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $87.25 and was trading at $86.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of analysts have commented on ENDP shares. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Endo International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ ENDP) traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. Endo International PLC has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 66.98% and a negative net margin of 126.97%. The firm had revenue of $786.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 840,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 228,426 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 649,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 62,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/endo-international-endp-bond-prices-rise-0-8.html.

About Endo International

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.