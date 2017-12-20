Encana Corp (ECA) Director Douglas James Suttles Purchases 1,000 Shares

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) Director Douglas James Suttles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$14,270.00.

Shares of Encana Corp (TSE ECA) traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,692. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$18.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECA. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Encana to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Encana to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

