Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in” rating to a “line” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, Chairman Anthony E. Malkin sold 1,243,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $25,422,683.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,299.21, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.70%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

