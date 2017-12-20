Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company ( NYSE EMR ) opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,657.11, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Emerson Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.55%.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $623,872.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,008.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $136,017.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 178,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,184.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

