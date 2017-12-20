Emerge Energy Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,584 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,902% compared to the typical volume of 179 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services (EMES) opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 68,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $596,241.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,840 shares in the company, valued at $570,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMES. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 199,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

