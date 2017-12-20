Ecolab (ECL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.06

Media stories about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1430491981987 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,740.00, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $116.92 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Ecolab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ecolab from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $2,467,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,612,555.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $169,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,886,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

