Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESES. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $279,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 107.4% during the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,727 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina.

