Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina.
