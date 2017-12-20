N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.76) target price on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

Shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON EAH) opened at GBX 602.49 ($8.11) on Tuesday. Eco Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 485 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($9.15).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Given “Corporate” Rating at N+1 Singer” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/eco-animal-health-group-eah-given-corporate-rating-at-n1-singer.html.

About Eco Animal Health Group

Eco Animal Health Group plc is engaged in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets. The Company’s principal activity is the manufacture and supply of animal health products across the globe. These activities are conducted on a global scale, through a network, including both regional offices (notably in Shanghai and Princeton) and overseas subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.