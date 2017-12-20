Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) vs. Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV) Head to Head Contrast

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ECTE) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Innovus Pharmaceuticals -102.95% -330.39% -72.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics $60,000.00 3.78 -$22.19 million ($1.28) -0.01 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $4.82 million 3.04 -$13.70 million ($0.06) -1.48

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Therapeutics. Innovus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Echo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Echo Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing a non-invasive, wireless continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with use in the wearable-health consumer market, diabetes outpatient market and in the hospital setting. The Company operates through the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices segment. The Company has also developed its needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose, enhanced delivery of topical pharmaceuticals and other applications. The CGM System includes a skin preparation device, transdermal glucose sensor, battery and wireless transmitter. The Company has conducted several human feasibility clinical studies with its CGM System in healthy subjects, diabetics and critically ill patients, as well as a clinical study at several hospitals in the United States.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing, and development of non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. The Company markets approximately five products in the United States and six in a range of countries around the world through its commercial partners. It has commercial agreements in over 60 countries around the world through its commercial partners. Its marketed products include Zestra, EjectDelay, Sensum+, Zestra Glide, Vesele and Androferti. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of over three additional products, including FlutiCare Over-The-Counter (OTC) for Allergic Rhinitis; Urocis XR, an extended release of Vaccinium Marcocarpon (cranberry), and AndroVit, a supplement to support overall prostate and male sexual health, which is marketed in Europe.

