Echelon (ELON) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Headlines about Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echelon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.3795301226301 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Echelon (NASDAQ ELON) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Echelon has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Echelon had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter.

Echelon Company Profile

Echelon Corporation develops open-standard control networking platforms and delivers elements necessary to design, install, monitor and control communities of devices. The Company’s products enable everyday devices, such as air conditioners, outdoor lighting, appliances, electricity meters, light switches, thermostats and valves to be inter-connected and be part of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

