Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $304,079.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $2,266,781.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,437.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,828 shares of company stock worth $17,154,092 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

