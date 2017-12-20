Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($111.90) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($113.10) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($69.05) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.25 ($100.30).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

Bertrandt (ETR BDT) opened at €99.10 ($117.98) on Monday. Bertrandt has a 12-month low of €67.28 ($80.10) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($119.05).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bertrandt (BDT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/dz-bank-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-bertrandt-bdt.html.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.