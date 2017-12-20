Duke Energy (DUK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.21.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy (DUK) opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60,575.89, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.49%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/duke-energy-duk-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.