Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

