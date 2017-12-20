Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ DMLP) opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $471.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Vaughn bought 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $91,057.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 80,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 519,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 20,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a limited partnership company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and administration of Royalty Properties and net profits interests (NPIs). As of December 31, 2016, the Royalty Properties consisted of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states.

