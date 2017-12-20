Dollar General (DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
DG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25,133.21, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $96.60.
In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $683,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,055,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,785,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,780,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.