Dollar General (DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25,133.21, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $683,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,055,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,785,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,780,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

