DNB Financial (DNBF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DNB Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.072711427796 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

DNB Financial ( DNBF ) opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. DNB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

