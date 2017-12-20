Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1063 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA TNA) traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 3,796,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,680. Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.09.
Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
