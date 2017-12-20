Direxion iBillionaire Index ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (IBLN)

Direxion iBillionaire Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Direxion iBillionaire Index ETF (IBLN) traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Direxion iBillionaire Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

