Direxion Funds ETF Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 (SHNY)

Direxion Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:SHNY) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Direxion Funds ETF (NYSEARCA SHNY) opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Direxion Funds ETF has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $17.19.

